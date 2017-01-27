(Adds quotes, context)
ZAGREB Jan 27 Croatia's central bank favours
focusing on adoption of the euro as an anchor of economic policy
in coming years, its vice-governor Vedran Sosic said on Friday.
Croatia joined the European Union almost four years ago,
accepting the obligation to eventually adopt the single
currency, but so far it has not made its intention explicit or
formulated a policy agenda towards that goal.
"We encourage discussion about the introduction of the euro
currency. It is good to have an anchor in economic policy and we
think that a goal of taking over the euro could be such an
anchor," Sosic told an economic panel.
Several other candidate countries in central and eastern
Europe have cooled towards adopting the euro as the currency
bloc's economy has struggled, and Croatia's government has yet
to commit itself.
Sosic said a focus on the euro would also help Croatia
implement stricter fiscal goals.
After years of running a budget gap above the EU tolerated
level of 3 percent of gross domestic product, Croatia cut it
below 2 percent in 2016 and this year hopes to exit the
excessive deficit procedure Brussels imposes on fiscal laggards.
That would be a prerequisite for joining the euro, as would
cutting its public debt from around 85 percent of GDP.
The government adopted a three-year debt management strategy
this week planning to reduce that to 75 percent by the end of
2019.
The central bank's argument in favour of the euro is
supported by the already strong presence of the currency in the
country's economy.
Between 70 and 80 percent of deposits in Croatia's banking
system are in euros, while 75 percent of public debt is
denominated or linked to the common currency.
The central bank also keeps the kuna in a managed float
against the euro, occasionally intervening to counter strong
exchange rate movements.
