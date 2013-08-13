ZAGREB Aug 13 Croatian farmers said on Tuesday
they would press protests to demand the government pay them 600
million kuna ($105.83 million) in lost subsidies, cut in a
budget crunch to meet deficit targets set by the European Union.
The farmers said they would continue to block roads in
eastern Croatia after talks on Monday with the agriculture and
finance ministers failed. The ministers said there was no money
in the budget for more subsidies and denied there were any
overdue subsidies to be paid out.
"We will continue with protests and we want to meet the
prime minister and the Croatian president for further talks,"
said Matija Brlosic, a protest organiser.
Zvonko Pipic, another organiser, apologised to those Croats
who would get caught up in the blockades, but said: "we are
forced to do this."
The protest organisers said there were more than 1,000
tractors on the roads and more would come, but the agriculture
ministry said there were only a few hundred and that the
majority of farmers did not want to join the blockades.
Finance Minister Slavko Linic said Croatia had to rein in
spending. "The country's public debt is at 190 billion kuna and
we cannot afford to increase it further," he said after the
talks.
The former Yugoslav republic joined the European Union on
July 1 and is under pressure to tame its high public debt -
already around 60 percent of gross domestic product - and reduce
a budget gap projected to reach 3.4 percent of GDP this year.