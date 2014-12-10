* Washington lobbying for LNG terminal on Croatian island
* Hub would help loosen Russian hold on gas supplies to
Europe
* Estimated to cost 600 mln euros, 4-6 bcm annual capacity
By Igor Ilic
OMISALJ, Croatia, Dec 10 Spurred by the demise
of Russia's South Stream gas pipeline project, Croatia has
revived a decade-old idea of building a liquefied natural gas
import terminal at the deepwater oil port of Omisalj on the
island of Krk.
The idea had foundered primarily because Europe's demand for
gas fell in the global financial crisis, making the project no
longer economically viable for investors, including some major
European energy companies.
But the Ukraine crisis and the collapse of South Stream
have refocused minds in central and eastern
European nations on their need to reduce dependence on Russian
gas and their vulnerability to disruptions of supply that come
via pipelines across Ukraine.
"Everybody considers this the miracle weapon," said Attila
Holoda, managing director of energy consultancy Aurora Energy
Kft.
Croatia is poised to launch a fresh feasibility study on a
terminal with a projected annual capacity of 4 to 6 billion
cubic metres (bcm) and hopes to win political and financial
backing of EU states and Washington.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, on a trip to Istanbul last
month, commented on Croatia's potential to become an energy hub,
"if it makes smart investments now, with EU support, and works
collaboratively with its neighbours".
Croatian Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Sunday the
government would declare the Krk terminal a "strategic project"
this month or next. The terminal is already on an EU list of 30
projects it considers important for energy security, although it
has been quiet on funding.
Croatia plans next year to gauge gas companies' interest in
leasing capacity and then invite potential investors.
"The financial viability, with all the necessary
documentation, should be clear and ready by mid-2016," a senior
Croatian energy official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"If all goes well, the terminal can be completed in three
years and start operating in 2019. We will guarantee the
capacities and gas flow, but the gas trading companies will have
to take risk when it comes to prices and supply."
U.S. BACKING
The project aims to supply gas to Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia
and beyond. Croatia itself consumes about 3 bcm annually, with
domestic sources providing 60-65 percent.
The terminal is estimated to cost about 600 million euros
($742 million), a big bill for a country in its sixth year of
recession.
Croatia wants to own up to 25 percent, and because the
terminal paves the way for trading gas on EU markets, it hopes
to attract big European or U.S. companies.
Washington's acting special envoy for energy, Amos
Hochstein, said last month he was a "big champion" of the Krk
terminal.
"Some of these projects are not necessarily financeable on
their own, and that's where it requires government leadership
and EU leadership."
Concerns about the financial viability of the project arise
partly because LNG from Qatar, Africa or North America is more
expensive than piped Russian gas.
The Krk terminal would compliment Poland's new LNG terminal
on the Baltic Sea, also built to reduce the region's
vulnerability to the disruptions that have repeatedly hit
supplies of Russian gas through Ukraine.
But Warsaw's deal to import Qatari gas for 20 years could
saddle Poland with some of the highest prices in the world.
Most LNG cargoes currently go to Asia, where prices are
higher than in European gas hubs. By 2018, however, new
Australian and North American LNG export plants are expected to
boost global supply.
Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have
accelerated efforts since 2009 to link gas networks and create a
north-south pipeline, which could extend as far south as Krk.
Croatia, meanwhile, has launched tenders for oil and gas
exploration in the Adriatic with a goal of becoming a net gas
exporter by the end of the decade.
"Southeast Europe can hardly get an alternative gas supply
route without Croatia," Vrdoljak said last week. "It is not
because we decided so, but because of our location."
($1 = 0.8083 euros)
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Barbara
Lewis in Brussels, Michael Kahn in Prague and Matt Robinson in
Belgrade; Editing by Matt Robinson and Jane Baird)