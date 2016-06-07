(Releads with motion filed, more details)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, June 7 Croatia's conservative HDZ party,
the biggest in the ruling centre-right coalition, filed a
no-confidence motion against technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir
Oreskovic on Tuesday.
HDZ helped install Oreskovic less than five months ago, but
has since fallen out with him in dispute over an alleged
conflict of interest related to business ties of the wife of the
HDZ leader and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko.
"This government is not functional. We can pursue reforms
only with new people. There is still time for new, homogenous
and reshuffled government," Karamarko said.
The vote on HDZ's motion, signed by 42 deputies, is expected
to take place late next week. HDZ said in the motion that
Oreskovic "had failed to tackle economic issues, which are a
priority for Croatia".
"Instead, he has been keeping political tension in the
country with the aim of boosting his own political power," the
HDZ said.
The move follows Oreskovic's demand from last week for
Karamarko to step down over a row with coalition partner, the
small reformist party Most (Bridge).
Most wants Karamarko to leave the government because of an
alleged conflict of interest due to his wife's business ties
with a lobbyist for Hungary's energy group MOL with
which the Zagreb government is in dispute over management rights
and investment strategy in Croatia's energy firm INA.
Oreskovic dismissed HDZ's call. "Karamarko is a huge burden
for the government, and the HDZ and I hope the HDZ will make
right decisions," he told reporters.
It was due to Most's insistence on a technocrat prime
minister that the HDZ brought Oreskovic in as a financial expert
to help get the newest European Union member out of the economic
crisis.
The government in the meantime adopted reforms aimed at
boosting the investment climate and growth, and cutting public
debt that is at 87 percent of gross domestic product.
The main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDP), which
had earlier filed a no-confidence motion against Karamarko, said
they wanted the government's removal and a snap election.
"The election is a last solution as it would mean losing
time, although I'm optimist even in the case of new election,"
Karamarko said.
Many analysts believe Karamarko's intention of forming a new
parliamentary majority is likely to fail.
A new prime minister-designate would have to prove support
from at least 76 deputies in the 151-seat parliament and would
get 30 days to form a cabinet. In case of failure, President
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic would have to call snap election.
