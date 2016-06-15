(Releads with Deputy PM's resignation, comments from Most
party)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, June 15 Croatian Deputy Prime Minister
Tomislav Karamarko resigned on Wednesday and said his HDZ party,
the biggest in the ruling centre-right coalition, aimed to form
a new government after a scheduled vote of no-confidence set for
Thursday.
His resignation brings to a head a political crisis that has
dogged the five-month-old administration of technocrat Prime
Minister Tihomir Oreskovic and has hampered plans to improve
Croatia's business climate and revive a moribund economy.
Parliament is expected to back the motion of no-confidence
filed by the conservative HDZ in Thursday's vote.
Earlier on Wednesday a state monitoring body accused
Karamarko of a conflict of interest due to his wife's
business ties with a consultant of Hungary's energy group MOL
. Karamarko said his resignation had nothing to do with
that ruling and that he would seek redress in court.
"Tomorrow we will hold a no-confidence vote against Prime
Minister Oreskovic as this government is dysfunctional,"
Karamarko told reporters.
If Oreskovic loses the vote the government must resign.
"I hope Croatia will get a government aware of the
(economic) difficulties Croatia is facing at the moment,"
Karamarko said.
Croatia has one of the weakest economies in the European
Union, with high unemployment and public debt.
The Most ("Bridge") party, a junior coalition partner, has
been pressing Karamarko to leave the government over the MOL
affair.
MOL and Croatia jointly run the country's energy firm INA
but are at odds over management rights and investment
policy. They are involved in two separate international
arbitrations. Karamarko has previously said he fears Croatia
could suffer financially if it loses the arbitration cases.
"By expressing his personal views and suggestions on
Croatia's withdrawal from arbitration with MOL, we found that
Karamarko was in a conflict of interest," said Dalija Oreskovic
who heads the state commission that handles such cases.
The HDZ has voiced confidence it can build a new
parliamentary majority, but analysts believe this will be
difficult to achieve without Most. The HDZ wants to nominate
Finance Minister Zdravko Maric as prime minister-designate.
The main opposition party, the Social Democrats, have said
they will support Thursday's no-confidence motion as they want a
snap election as soon as possible.
If the government is voted out and no one can secure the
support of a majority of deputies for the formation of a new
cabinet within 30 days, President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic must
call a snap election.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Gareth Jones)