ZAGREB Oct 29 Croatia's state-owned development bank HBOR is preparing to launch a 200 million euro ($259 million) bond early next year with World Bank support, HBOR's Chief Executive said on Monday.

"The World Bank... will be a guarantor for the issue tentatively expected early next year," Anton Kovacev said.

HBOR is tasked with providing cheap funding for Croatia's private sector.

After a signing ceremony for a separate loan from the World Bank worth 50 million euros, Kovacev said HBOR was particularly keen to help business focused on exports and tourism.

In the first nine months of this year, HBOR approved loans worth 4.4 billion kuna ($757 million) for export-oriented firms, 30 percent more than in the same period of 2011.

Local firms complain that the country's commercial banks, mostly owned by foreign parents, are reluctant to extend loans despite basking in liquidity. The banks say the key problem is a shortage of viable business projects.

Croatia, which hopes to join the EU next July, is in its fourth year of recession. The economy is expected to contract this year between 1 and 2 percent and the government hopes for growth of 1.7 percent in 2013. The central bank forecasts 2013 growth of 1 percent at best.

($1 = 0.7733 euros)

($1 = 5.8147 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)