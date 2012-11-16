ZAGREB Nov 16 Croatia had chosen Austria-based
consultancy Confida to advise it on the sale of its last major
bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB).
The government wants to sell its entire 51.46 percent stake
in HPB and ensure a capital boost for the bank. HPB controls
some 4 percent of the banking market in Croatia, where over 90
percent of banks are in foreign ownership.
The sale is expected to help the state coffers of Croatia,
which is making an effort to consolidate its public finances
ahead of European Union entry next July. This year Croatia aims
to reduce the general budget gap to 3.5 percent of gross
domestic product from 4.4 percent last year.
In an interview with Reuters last month, HPB Chief Executive
Cedo Maletic said the bank had improved its market position in
the last two years but lacked fresh funds for further expansion.
