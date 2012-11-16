ZAGREB Nov 16 Croatia had chosen Austria-based consultancy Confida to advise it on the sale of its last major bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB).

The government wants to sell its entire 51.46 percent stake in HPB and ensure a capital boost for the bank. HPB controls some 4 percent of the banking market in Croatia, where over 90 percent of banks are in foreign ownership.

The sale is expected to help the state coffers of Croatia, which is making an effort to consolidate its public finances ahead of European Union entry next July. This year Croatia aims to reduce the general budget gap to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent last year.

In an interview with Reuters last month, HPB Chief Executive Cedo Maletic said the bank had improved its market position in the last two years but lacked fresh funds for further expansion. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)