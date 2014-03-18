ZAGREB, March 18 Croatia, struggling to reduce a
shortfall in its public finances, plans to merge two-thirds of
state-run hospitals and cut the number of beds by 2017 in an
effort to put its ailing health sector on a solid footing.
The plan should help save 400 million kuna ($72.74 million)
over the next three years, Health Minister Rajko Ostojic said
Tuesday while presenting the document.
"We are 20 years late with this plan," Ostojic said.
Under the plan, 21 out of Croatia's 31 hospitals would be
merged while the overall number of hospital beds would be
reduced to around 16,000 from the current 18,600.
Many local politicians from counties where hospitals would
be merged have announced suits to halt the plan, claiming it
would reduce the quality of public health.
Ostojic said healthcare would function better and be more
rational.
"The patient is our aim and our key," he said. "I am
convinced the county prefects will eventually see that this is
better and will give up their suits".
Croatia's public health has struggled with a lack of funds
for years and the government overhauled it several times in the
last decade by pumping in billions of kuna from the budget.
Most hospitals generate losses and struggle to pay for drugs
from suppliers.
Under the latest overhaul, which parliament should approve
this week as part of a budget revision, the government will give
3.2 billion kuna to the health sector,
Croatia, which joined the European Union last July, has been
in recession since 2008 and unemployment has reached a 12-year
high of 22 percent. Of the total population of 4.4 million,
barely one quarter are employed and there are more than one
million pensioners.
Its budget gap is planned at 4.6 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) for this year and the European Commission requires
from Croatia to reduce it to below three percent of GDP by the
end of 2016.
($1 = 5.4988 Croatian Kunas)
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)