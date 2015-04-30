ZAGREB, April 30 Croatian state-run power utility HEP, which is considering a stock market listing, reported a 90 percent jump in full-year profit to 2.5 billion kuna ($369.8 million) thanks mainly to a fall in costs.

The utility's 2014 revenue fell by nearly 8 percent to 13.6 billion kuna, but costs dropped 15.4 percent to 10.4 billion kuna, it said on Thursday.

HEP also attributed the increased profit to having to buy less power on the open market than the previous year to meet local demand.

Earlier this month HEP picked Morgan Stanley, Sberbank and Zagrebacka Banka, the local unit of Italian bank UniCredit, as consultants on a potential stock market flotation.

Croatia's Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said last month that advisers will look at the possibility of selling up to 25 percent of HEP in 2015 via the flotation.

HEP operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of installed power generation capacity and 974 MW of heat production capacity, including 26 hydropower plants and eight coal-fired plants. It also co-owns a nuclear power plant in neighbouring Slovenia. ($1 = 6.7612 kuna) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Goodman)