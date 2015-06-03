ZAGREB, June 3 Croatia said on Wednesday it would seek private investors to boost the capital of the only major local bank still in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), a step towards its privatisation.

Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, is restructuring public companies as part of efforts to try and win back investment grade status.

Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said HPB needs 550 million kuna ($81 million) to raise its capital adequacy level to at least 12 percent, the minimum required by the central bank, from close to 7 percent at the end of 2014.

"HPB runs a stable and profitable business, but it has problems with its capital adequacy and we will now seek private investors to participate in a capital boost to meet the central bank requirement," Lalovac told a cabinet meeting.

HPB, which has 5 percent of the retail banking market in Croatia, was hit by losses from risky loans which led to the bank's management before 2010 being put on trial for approving such loans. Their case continues.

Under EU competition rules, the government alone cannot provide the capital boost.

"It would be treated as an illegal subsidy and therefore we need a partial participation of private investors," Lalovac said.

The government said it expected the private sector to provide at least 30 percent of the capital injection.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been mentioned recently by HPB as a possible investor.

HPB is tentatively slated for sale after the capital boost. The government plans other asset sales, including a 25 percent stake in power company HEP, as part of efforts to fix weak public finances, which have strapped Croatia with junk credit status for the past few years.

Last year HPB turned an operating profit of 307 million kuna, but it posted a net loss of 629 million kuna as it needed to set aside funds for provisions to cover losses on toxic assets from earlier periods. In the first quarter of this year HPB reported a net profit of 42.3 million kuna.

More than 90 percent of local banks are owned by banks from other EU countries. The average capital adequacy ratio in the banking system is well above required levels, exceeding 21 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 6.7963 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)