ZAGREB, April 20 Croatia's Hrvatska Postanka Banka, the last major local bank majority owned by the state and a possible candidate for privatisation: * Reported on Wednesday a Q1 net profit of 44.6 million kuna ($6.77 million), 5.4 percent up from the same period last year * Operating profit in Q1 rose 8 percent on a year ago to 83 million kuna * Current market share at 4.5 percent, expected to edge up this year * Housing loans rose 31 percent from the same period in 2015, while overall retail loans went up 9.5 percent * Bank says has also started offering cash loans within the national Croatian postal service network ($1 = 6.5921 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)