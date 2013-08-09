ZAGREB Aug 9 Croatia on Friday invited potential bidders to express interest in buying the last local bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), which controls around 4.5 percent of the market.

The investors can express interest by August 31 and then they will be invited to submit non-binding bids by September 20.

"The government aims to sell all of its 99.13 percent of HPB's stock," the finance ministry said in a statement.

In the first six months of this year HPB had a net profit of 61.4 million kuna ($11 million), virtually flat on the same period last year when its net amounted to 61 million kuna.

Croatia's banks are mostly in hands of parent banks from Italy, Austria, France, Hungary and Russia.

Earlier this week the government also opened a tender for the sale of a stake in the leading local insurer Croatia Osiguranje.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, is in its fifth straight year of recession and is under pressure to cut its high public debt, which is already around 60 percent of gross domestic product, and the budget gap which is this year set at 3.4 percent of GDP.

