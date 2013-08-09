ZAGREB Aug 9 Croatia on Friday invited
potential bidders to express interest in buying the last local
bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), which
controls around 4.5 percent of the market.
The investors can express interest by August 31 and then
they will be invited to submit non-binding bids by September 20.
"The government aims to sell all of its 99.13 percent of
HPB's stock," the finance ministry said in a statement.
In the first six months of this year HPB had a net profit of
61.4 million kuna ($11 million), virtually flat on the same
period last year when its net amounted to 61 million kuna.
Croatia's banks are mostly in hands of parent banks from
Italy, Austria, France, Hungary and Russia.
Earlier this week the government also opened a tender for
the sale of a stake in the leading local insurer Croatia
Osiguranje.
Croatia, the newest European Union member, is in its fifth
straight year of recession and is under pressure to cut its high
public debt, which is already around 60 percent of gross
domestic product, and the budget gap which is this year set at
3.4 percent of GDP.
($1 = 5.6078 Croatian kunas)
