ZAGREB, July 3 Croatia's privatisation agency (CERP) plans to sell 3.49 percent of T-Hrvatski Telekom, the biggest local telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

"CERP informed us that it had decided to start the process of sale involving 3.49 percent of T-HT,", the company said.

T-HT is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom which controls 51 percent.

It serves 1.2 million landline customers and around 2.3 million mobile subscribers in the newest European Union member, a country of 4.4 million people.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)