BRIEF-Imagis receives patent
Jan 24 Imagis Co Ltd : * Says it received patent on Jan. 23, for MEMS microphone * Patent number is 10-2016-0079407 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/iCRHi3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZAGREB, July 3 Croatia's privatisation agency (CERP) plans to sell 3.49 percent of T-Hrvatski Telekom, the biggest local telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
"CERP informed us that it had decided to start the process of sale involving 3.49 percent of T-HT,", the company said.
T-HT is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom which controls 51 percent.
It serves 1.2 million landline customers and around 2.3 million mobile subscribers in the newest European Union member, a country of 4.4 million people.
Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)
Jan 24 Imagis Co Ltd : * Says it received patent on Jan. 23, for MEMS microphone * Patent number is 10-2016-0079407 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/iCRHi3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Prometheus Capital(International) Co, Ltd has sold 987,120 shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 percent from 9.2 percent
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says quality-related costs to be offset by rising phone sales