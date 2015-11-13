ZAGREB Nov 13 The International Monetary Fund
on Friday added to calls for the incoming government of Croatia
to tackle fiscal woes energetically, particularly by undertaking
cuts in public spending.
Following last weekend's election, local businesses and the
central bank in the European Union's newest member have called
on politicians to reach agreement on a new coalition rapidly to
improve Croatia's credibility on international financial markets
and remove uncertainty among the local business community.
Croatia's public debt is up near 90 percent of gross
domestic product while its budget gap is close to five percent
of GDP. Growth is expected of around one percent this year after
the loss of some 13 percent of overall output in six consecutive
recession years since 2008.
Foreign debt is more than 110 percent of GDP.
"This year is the first year in a long period that Croatia
has growth now would be the time to tackle fiscal
consolidation energetically and to shift to the expenditure
side," head of the IMF mission to Croatia Johannes Wiegand said
during a visit to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
He said there was a considerable potential in the budget for
expenditure cuts, notably in budget transfers, public sector
employment and public administration. Social benefits could be
streamlined where they overlap at national and local level.
"Croatia has a much higher share of budget transfers than
most of the economies in the region... Government structure is
also in need of reform as its different layers have overlapping
responsibilities," Wiegand said.
Talks began this week among political parties to form a
coalition after neither of the main parties won an outright
majority in the Nov. 8 election.
The opposition conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ)
came away with 59 seats in the 151-seat parliament while the
outgoing centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP)
took 56 seats.
The reformist Most party, which came third with 19 seats and
is a potential kingmaker, has urged both of the main parties to
form a joint cabinet to tackle the country's economic woes.
It says it is determined to overhaul Croatia's bloated and
inefficient public sector and judiciary, and reduce taxation
pressure on businesses.
The HDZ blames the SDP for past policies which they say
failed to revive the economy.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb and Marja Novak in Ljubljana,
edited by Richard Balmforth)