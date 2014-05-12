ZAGREB May 12 Croatia wants a bigger say in the
upstream division of its leading energy firm INA amid
figures showing a sharp fall in investment, Economy Minister
Ivan Vrdoljak said on Monday, fuelling the country's spat with
joint owner MOL.
Relations between Croatia and Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL have been strained in recent years with Zagreb
accusing MOL of failing to make agreed investments, and MOL
complaining about red tape and the government's failure take
over INA's loss-making gas trading business as promised.
Croatia controls close to 45 percent of INA, while MOL owns
almost a 50 percent stake.
"The investments in INA fell from 4.4 billion kuna ($798
million) in 2009 to 974 million kuna in 2012. In the last five
years INA's business was harmed and I reproach our colleagues in
MOL for declining to talk about corporate management in INA",
Vrdoljak said.
He said that Croatia was determined to participate in
decision-making in INA, notably in its upstream segment.
MOL said Vrdoljak's comments were a tactical move to deflect
attention from bad regulation that had caused significant
financial damage to INA.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, a MOL Group spokesperson
also said the authors of the study cited by the minister "can
hardly be regarded independent or without partial interest."
"...the Minister found it necessary to share specific
details of the study with the public without any expert
oversight and consultation - although without being familiar
with the study MOL's Negotiation Team immediately indicated the
absurdity of certain cited figures and their inconsistency," MOL
added.
A Croatian court sentenced former prime minister Ivo Sanader
to 10 years in prison for allegedly taking bribe from MOL in
2008 for allowing it a dominant position in INA. Sanader and MOL
deny the charge and the Croatian Supreme Court is now
considering Sanader's appeal.
MOL has so far rejected giving up management control in INA
and said last November it might sell its stock if no agreement
with Zagreb was reached.
Talks between the shareholders on improving their
partnership started in September, but no progress has been
achieved so far. The next round of talks is tentatively
scheduled for the end of May.
"We have lost several billion U.S. dollars because INA's
business plans have not been implemented. If the level of
production in INA stayed at the same level in 2013 as in 2009
Croatia would have had economic growth of 0.9 percent in 2013
instead of a decline," Vrdoljak said.
Croatia, the newest European Union member, suffered five
recession years in a row and most analysts forecast another
contraction this year. Last year its gross domestic product fell
one percent year-on-year.
INA operates at home, in the Middle East and Africa and has
both upstream and downstream segments. It had to suspend its gas
production activities in Syria because of the civil war in that
country.
($1 = 5.5138 Croatian Kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)