ZAGREB Nov 18 An international arrest warrant
has been dropped for the head of Hungary's MOL who is
accused in Croatia of bribery, the Hungarian oil and gas firm
said on Friday.
Zsolt Hernadi, MOL's chief executive and chairman, has been
indicted in Croatia for allegedly bribing former Croatian prime
minister Ivo Sanader to allow MOL to have a dominant role in
Croatia's energy firm INA. MOL and the Croatian
government are the biggest shareholders in INA.
MOL said in a statement that the decision by international
police organisation Interpol, confirmed there was no wrongdoing.
"We have repeatedly rejected any suggestion of improper
business conduct and we continue to view this case as
politically motivated. We welcome the decision of Interpol which
was adopted following a comprehensive review of the case," MOL
said.
The Croatian police confirmed in a statement the arrest
warrant had been dropped by Interpol's executive committee, but
added that no explanation had been provided for the decision.
"Police will from now on (in this matter) use other
bilateral and multilateral channels of communication to achieve
international police cooperation," police said.
According to Croatia's indictment, Sanader, prime minister
from 2004 to 2009, received 10 million euros ($10.6 million) as
a bribe from MOL. He also denied any wrongdoing and Croatia's
Constitutional Court ruled last year that there must be a
retrial due to procedural errors.
He was initially sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in
prison. Due to health reasons Sanader's renewed trial is
currently on hold.
Sanader is the highest-ranking Croatian official tried for
graft as part of the ex-Yugoslav republic's drive to strengthen
the rule of law and join the European Union, which it did in
2013.
Zagreb and MOL have been at odds for years over management
rights and investment strategy in INA.
($1 = 0.9413 euros)
