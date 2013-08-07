ZAGREB Aug 7 Croatia opened a tender on
Wednesday for the sale of a stake in its leading insurer Croatia
Osiguranje (CO), which could be around 50-55 percent.
New European Union member Croatia, which is facing a fifth
year of recession and is under pressure to cut its public debt
and keep its budget deficit under control, last month approved
long-awaited plans to sell stakes in CO and Hrvatska Postanska
Banka (HPB), its last remaining state-run bank.
The government owns an 80 percent stake in CO and said it
aims to keep a 25-30 percent holding after the sale.
Poland's state insurer PZU and Croatian tobacco and
tourism group Adris are seen as the frontrunners to buy the
stake in CO, which has a market capitalisation of around 2.17
billion kuna ($384.6 million).
"After the sale Croatia will keep at least 25 percent plus
one share and at most 30 percent of the company. The investors
which will express interest for CO will then be invited to
submit their non-binding offers by September 20," the finance
ministry said in a statement.
CO has around a 35 percent share of the insurance market in
Croatia.
The government also plans to offer offshore and onshore gas
and oil exploration concessions and lease out operations of its
motorways for 30-35 years as it seeks to boost revenues.
($1 = 5.6417 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)