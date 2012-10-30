ZAGREB Oct 30 Four financial advisory firms
have bid to advise Croatia in the sale of its biggest insurer,
Croatia Osiguranje (CO), as the Balkan country seeks
to reduce its budget gap.
An international tender for advisers attracted KPMG,
Deloitte and France's Lazard Freres and BNP Paribas. The
decision on the adviser is expected to be taken within 45 days.
Croatia, which is scheduled to join the EU next July, wants
to sell up to 50 percent of the insurer, which controls more
than one third of the local market.
The ministry earlier said the government's goal was to
retain 25 percent in the company, after a possible capital
boost.
The sale is expected to take place next year, together with
the privatisation of the last state-owned major local bank HPB.
Earlier this week Croatia received two bids for advisers in the
process of HPB's sell-off.
The government wants to divest non-strategic businesses
still in state hands and boost revenues at the time when it
struggles to reduce the budget gap below a three percent of
gross domestic product threshold - the level targeted within the
European Union.
