ZAGREB Dec 18 Croatia is likely to sell a stake
in top insurer Croatia Osiguranje to local tobacco and
tourist group Adris, local media reported, saying its bid was
higher than a rival offer from Polish state insurer PZU
.
Vecernji List and Jutarnji List dailies said the government
might take a decision on the sale as early as its session later
on Wednesday. Officials at the finance ministry, which is in
charge of the sale, declined comment.
Earlier this week the ministry said it had received two
binding bids for between 50 and 55 percent of Croatia
Osiguranje, from Adris and PZU.
The government owns just over 80 percent of Croatia
Osiguranje, whose market share is around 30 percent. The
government earlier also said it wanted to keep a controlling
stake of a little over 25 percent.
In a preliminary bidding round held in October, Adris
offered 234.5 million euros for a stake in Croatia Osiguranje
and PZU offered 192 million euros ($263.6 million).
Croatia, the newest European Union member, is struggling to
reduce its budget gap and public debt and the privatisation of
non-strategic assets is part of plan to pursue that goal.
Zagreb has already been placed under the EU's Excessive
Deficit Procedure (EDP), a tool devised to force member states
to respect deficit and debt ceilings.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)