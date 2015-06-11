ZAGREB, June 11 The Croatian government said on Thursday it would invite banks to advise on the sale of a stake of up to 60 percent in indebted state-owned motorway management company HAC which it hoped would raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

"We have told the privatisation agency CERP to start preparations for choosing an adviser for HAC's IPO," Transport Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic told a cabinet session.

"HAC will secure the needed funds and the government will choose the adviser," he added.

The public road company's overall debt amounts to some 4.3 billion euros. Besides the 1.5 billion euros that could be raised, most of the remaining debt would be refinanced in deals with international financial institutions, according to a government document.

Hajdas Doncic did not provide a time frame for completing the IPO. The Social Democrat-led government faces a parliamentary election due in late 2015 or January 2016.

In March the government abandoned a tender to lease the operation of its motorways to foreign companies in the face of strong opposition from local trade unions and civic groups. They protested that the lease plan amounted to selling off the family silver and called for a referendum on the issue.

Before cancelling the tender, the government had received several non-binding bids for running the motorways.

It did not name the bidders but local media said the three most likely bidders were a Goldman Sachs-led consortium including local pension funds, Austria's Strabag and Australia's Macquarie.

Croatia, which depends heavily on tourism income, took out loans over the previous 15 years to complete a motorway network of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) to improve access to its Adriatic coast.

But the motorway management has not been able to raise enough from tolls to repay the debt, while Croatia's public debt is already nearing 90 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Keith Weir)