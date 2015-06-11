ZAGREB, June 11 The Croatian government said on
Thursday it would invite banks to advise on the sale of a stake
of up to 60 percent in indebted state-owned motorway management
company HAC which it hoped would raise around 1.5 billion euros
($1.7 billion).
"We have told the privatisation agency CERP to start
preparations for choosing an adviser for HAC's IPO," Transport
Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic told a cabinet session.
"HAC will secure the needed funds and the government will
choose the adviser," he added.
The public road company's overall debt amounts to some 4.3
billion euros. Besides the 1.5 billion euros that could be
raised, most of the remaining debt would be refinanced in deals
with international financial institutions, according to a
government document.
Hajdas Doncic did not provide a time frame for completing
the IPO. The Social Democrat-led government faces a
parliamentary election due in late 2015 or January 2016.
In March the government abandoned a tender to lease the
operation of its motorways to foreign companies in the face of
strong opposition from local trade unions and civic groups. They
protested that the lease plan amounted to selling off the family
silver and called for a referendum on the issue.
Before cancelling the tender, the government had received
several non-binding bids for running the motorways.
It did not name the bidders but local media said the three
most likely bidders were a Goldman Sachs-led consortium
including local pension funds, Austria's Strabag and
Australia's Macquarie.
Croatia, which depends heavily on tourism income, took out
loans over the previous 15 years to complete a motorway network
of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) to improve access to its
Adriatic coast.
But the motorway management has not been able to raise
enough from tolls to repay the debt, while Croatia's public debt
is already nearing 90 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Keith Weir)