ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia prepared on Friday to
rush through new legislation to protect the economy from big
corporate failures, as the country's biggest private company
Agrokor tried to secure a debt restructuring deal.
Some local media reported on Friday that Agrokor
had signed a deal with creditors overnight to restructure its
debt, but the company declined comment and there was no
confirmation from its creditors.
The food producer and retailer, the biggest employer in the
Balkans, built up debts of about 45 billion kuna ($6.5 bln), or
six times its equity, as it expanded rapidly.
The government has drawn up a new law which it hopes will
prevent corporate financial problems from destabilising the
wider economy and financial system.
"We're finalising the details and the government will send
the law today for parliamentary approval," Prime Minister Andrej
Plenkovic said on Friday. "The goal is to provide a framework
that would guarantee the economic stability when the big firms
find themselves in trouble."
There were few details but local media said the law would
enable the government to appoint a manager to stabilise the
business in the event of financial problems at a major company,
if there was a request from creditors and the company agreed.
Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic said last week that the
law would apply to companies with more than 8,000 employees and
debt above one billion euros ($1.1 bln).
Russia's VTB bank, one of Agrokor's creditors, said on
Wednesday that the government and a group of Agrokor creditors
were set to sign a "standstill agreement" this
week to freeze debt repayments as part of debt restructuring
talks.
($1 = 0.9353 euros)
($1 = 6.9503 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)