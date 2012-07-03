* Total cost of 600 mln euros
* Hopes EU will fund 25 pct of investment
* Expected annual capacity of 5 billion cubic metres
* Rival Adria LNG project remains on hold
ZAGREB, July 3 Croatia plans to build its own
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northern Adriatic
and hopes to have it up and running in 2016, Deputy Prime
Minister Radimir Cacic told an energy conference on Tuesday.
"The investment's value is expected to be 600 million euros
($755 million) and we hope to get 25 percent of the money from
European Union development funds," said Cacic, who is also the
economy minister.
Croatia's two state-owned energy companies, power board HEP
and gas transport operator Plinacro, formed the LNG Hrvatska
consortium for the construction of the terminal.
"We would need four years to complete the project if we are
very efficient," Cacic said. "The capacity of the terminal, at
least in the first stage, will be 5 billion cubic metres of gas
per year."
The LNG project is an alternative to a previously planned
terminal at the same site on the northern Adriatic island of
Krk. That project was started by an international Adria LNG
consortium comprising four European energy companies: Germany's
E.ON-Ruhrgas, Austria's OMV Group, France's
Total and Slovenia's Geoplin.
However, the consortium postponed a final investment
decision until 2013 because of falling gas demand on European
markets amid the economic crisis. It declined to comment on
Croatia's new plans and said only that the project was on hold
until next year.
Croatia's slow decision-making process was blamed widely for
the limited progress of the Adria LNG terminal, which was
expected to have annual capacity of up to 15 billion cubic
metres of gas.
Croatia consumes about 3 billion cubic metres of gas a year
and imports between 30 and 40 percent of that. As well as
diversifying its energy supply, Croatia hopes that the new
terminal will make it a key transit country for gas
transportation.
Cacic and other energy officials visited Poland last week
for talks on possible gas links between the Baltic Sea and the
Adriatic, but few details were made public.
Poland is building a terminal at Swinoujscie, a port in the
western part of Poland's Baltic coast. The terminal, which is
expected to become operational in 2014, is planned to provide
access to 5 billion cubic metres of gas a year.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Goodman)