ZAGREB Dec 20 Croatia is likely to take a
bridge loan worth 200 million euros ($273.37 million) next week
to cover the budgetary needs for this year, Finance Minister
Slavko Linic said on Friday.
"Next Monday we will probably decide on a phone government
session to take a loan from one bank. Thus we will cover our
financial needs for this year," Linic told reporters. He
declined to give details on which bank was involved.
Croatia, the European Union's newest member and one of its
weakest economies, is targetting a budget gap of 5.5 percent of
gross domestic product for this year.
Last month it borrowed $1.75 billion on international debt
markets, but Linic said those funds would be used for budgetary
needs next year.
The European Commission has proposed that Zagreb gradually
reduce its fiscal gap to 2.7 percent of GDP by the end of 2016.
Next year Brussels would like to see the gap reduced to 4.6
percent of GDP.
Linic said Croatia would revise its budget by the end of the
first quarter of 2014 to adopt measures aimed at meeting the
EU's fiscal requirement. The government's original target for
2014 was a gap of 5.5 percent of GDP, like this year.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
