ZAGREB, Sept 3 A group of international banks on Thursday said they would seek talks with the Croatian government to express concern over a plan to convert Swiss franc loans into euros.

The government in Croatia, where some 60,000 hold loans denominated in Swiss francs, said last month these would be converted into euro-denominated ones.

The government is expected to set out details regarding how the plan will work in the coming days.

"We feel seriously concerned about these developments and the statements given by the Croatian government," said a statement from five banks: Erste Group, UniCredit , Sberbank, Raiffeisenbank and Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

"As affected investors, we will therefore seek swift bilateral discussions with the Croatian government," the banks said.

Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said that the government's aim was to protect the citizens.

"I hope the banks want to do business in Croatia and I think they need to listen this time to what the people have to say," he told reporters.

The franc-denominated loans were mainly taken out for mortgages during the 2000s, when many in central and eastern Europe were attracted by low Swiss interest rates. The volume of the franc-denominated loans in Croatia is about 26 billion kuna ($3.86 billion).

Banks in Poland and Hungary also offered franc-denominated loans and mortgages.

The foreign banks operating in Croatia complain that the government wants to convert all the loans without taking into account the state of the debtors' finances.

"A forced conversion without considering the income situation or the debt service capability of the customer is a severe retroactive interference with existing contracts," the banks said.

They said that such a step could breach European law and a bilateral investment treaty in place between Croatia and the countries of the banks' origin.

Governments are acting on franc-denominated loans and mortgages after Switzerland's central bank in January abandoned its cap on the franc versus the euro, sending the value of the Swiss currency soaring.

($1 = 6.7380 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)