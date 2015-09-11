(Adds comments from Croatian and Austrian finance ministries, para 6-10)

ZAGREB, Sept 11 Eight Croatian banks asked the government on Friday to negotiate over its proposal to convert troubled Swiss franc loans into euros with the costs falling on the lenders.

Swiss franc loans, including mortgages, were sought after for their low interest payments during the credit boom of the early 2000s but became far harder to manage after the global financial crisis drove up the franc's value.

On Thursday, the government proposed changes to credit laws to enforce conversion into euros and offer new repayment plans.

"We are ready to propose an improved solution in which the burden will be balanced and fairly distributed among the different stakeholders and where any legislative intervention may only be granted as relief for vulnerable borrowers," the banks said in a joint statement.

The costs for the banks are tentatively assessed at around one billion euros ($1.1 billion).

The banks involved are Austria's Erste, Hypo Group Alpe Adria and Raiffeisenbank, Zagrebacka Banka owned by Italy's UniCredit, PBZ owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank, Splitska Banka owned by France's Societe Generale and Hungary's OTP.

Austria's Finance Ministry sent a letter to its Croatian counterpart on the issue.

"We're concerned about the plan on conversion of all the loans by imposing the bulk of the losses on the banking system... It is a matter of courtesy to enter into dialogue with institutions and countries affected before releasing such plans," the finance ministry spokeswoman Michaela Berger said.

She said that the Austrian banks "understand the need for restructuring some of the loans and are open to find a solution that is acceptable for every party involved".

Croatia's Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said the government would persist in its solution.

"I understand the banks' statement as a sort of blackmail against the government," he said.

The local banks earlier said that a legally sustainable solution would be voluntary and based on clear social criteria and sharing of the costs.

A banking source told Reuters that legal steps were very likely to be considered if the solution proposed by the government takes force.

The parliament is likely to adopt the law in the next two weeks and the implementation would start from Sept. 30.

The decision on the Swiss franc loans is widely seen as a move to placate voters before Croatia's centre-left government faces a general election, probably in November. Most opinion polls put the conservative opposition ahead of the ruling Social Democrats.

There are 55,000 holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs worth roughly 25 billion kuna ($3.7 billion). Most of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for mortgages or buying property for commercial purposes. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) ($1 = 6.6994 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)