ZAGREB, Sept 18 Croatia's parliament approved converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros on Friday, a move expected to impose costs of up to 8 billion kuna ($1.20 billion) on local banks.

Parliament supported the law despite threats from banks of legal action against Zagreb and warnings from the central bank about major losses for private lenders..

The European Central Bank published a legal opinion warning the law may reduce Croatia's international reserves, posing a risk to its economic stability.

The law will take effect at the end of this month and banks have until mid-November to convert loan principal into euros and deliver new repayment plans for loan holders.

Most of Croatia's Swiss franc loans were made during the credit boom in the 2000s, driven by low interest rates, and were primarily used for mortgages or buying commercial property. When the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc and the franc surged, they became far more expensive to service.

The kuna eased to 7.62 against the euro from 7.57 on Thursday amid increased demand for euros on the local market. Market participants largely attributed it to the conversion law.

"There is no particularly strong activity on the local market but there is demand among the banks and corporate sector going only in one direction, towards buying euros," a dealer at a major local bank said. "It is very likely related to these legal changes that are seen boosting demand for euros."

