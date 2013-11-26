ZAGREB Nov 26 Croatia's central bank plans to
release around 4 billion kuna ($707.05 million) to boost credit
in the European Union's newest member after five years without
economic growth, local media reported on Tuesday.
Under the move, to take effect in December, the central bank
would cut its mandatory reserves rate to 12 percent from the
current 13.5 percent, the reports in two of the countries
biggest daily newspapers said.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 5.6573 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Patrick Graham)