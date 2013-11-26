(Adds central bank comment, source)
ZAGREB Nov 26 Croatia's central bank plans to
release around 4 billion kuna ($707 million) to boost credit in
the EU's newest member country after five years without economic
growth, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Under the move, to take effect in December, the central bank
would cut its mandatory reserves rate to 12 percent from the
current 13.5 percent, two of the country's biggest daily
newspapers reported.
The central bank said details should be fully revealed by
the end of the week.
The money freed from the reserves will, however, come with
conditions attached, the dailies Jutarnji List and Vecernji List
reported. Local banks will have to use the funds to provide
loans to local companies at below current market rates and get
central bank approval for each project.
A source familiar with the talks between the central bank
and commercial banks said the central bank was likely to take a
decision on cutting mandatory reserves on Thursday.
Economists cast doubt on whether the scheme would succeed in
boosting credit, saying companies were reluctant to add to their
loan burdens when the economy was so weak.
"Despite the measures that should facilitate credit activity
we do not expect it to become considerably stronger amid
relatively low demand in the corporate sector undergoing
deleveraging efforts," Hypo Group Alpe Adria said.
Bad loan rates in Croatia currently run at 15.3 percent of
the overall loan book, and almost 27.5 percent of corporate
debt, meaning companies are very wary of taking on more debt.
The tourism-focused economy has lost around 11 percent of
overall output since 2008 and banks have been keener to keep
funds in relatively low-yielding but safe local investment
instruments like treasury bills.
The government hopes investment in both the public and
private sectors will drive growth of 1.3 percent next year, but
many analysts remain cautious, given Croatia's difficulties in
curbing state debt and removing barriers to business such as red
tape, high taxes and inflexible labour market rules.
($1 = 5.6573 Croatian kunas)
