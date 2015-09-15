ZAGREB, Sept 15 Croatia's conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros will impose losses for the banking system worth three years of expected profits, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"The costs of the conversion for the banks could reach around 8.0 billion kuna ($1.20 billion)," the central bank said.

The government proposed to convert all loans denominated in Swiss francs worth some 25 billion kuna into euros. Parliament will vote on the proposal this week or next. ($1 = 6.6885 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)