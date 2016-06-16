LONDON, June 16 The cost of insuring exposure to debt from Croatia rose to its highest level in more than two months on Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote that could spell the end of technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's government.

Data from Markit showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Croatia rose 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 277 bps - the highest level since April 11.

Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko resigned on Wednesday and said his HDZ party, the biggest in the ruling centre-right coalition, aimed to form a new government after a scheduled vote of no-confidence set for Thursday.

Parliament is expected to back the motion of no-confidence filed by the conservative HDZ. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)