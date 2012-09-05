ZAGREB, Sept 5 Croatia launched an international tender on Wednesday seeking advisers for a plan to lease out the operation of its motorways to help reduce public debt and repay loans taken out for highway construction.

Croatia, which is due to join the European Union next July, has widely expanded its motorway network in the last 10 years, partly to boost tourism, a pillar of its economy.

The government now wants to find a partner who will run and maintain the motorways for a period of 30-35 years.

"The adviser's task would be to propose the best models for giving motorways in concession. They will also have to explore potential interest among investors," the transport ministry said in a statement.

The government did not say how long the concession would last or what amount it expected to get, while local media said it could be up to 2.5 billion euros.

The tender will close on Oct. 17 and the government aims to make a final decision on who will win the concession in a year's time.

The concession will cover the country's two biggest motorways, which head towards the Adriatic coast, and other highways.

Croatia's government is trying hard to reduce public spending and cap rising public debt, which has neared the equivalent of 50 percent of gross domestic product, if state guarantees and the state development bank's debt are excluded. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)