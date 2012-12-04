ZAGREB Dec 4 Croatia said on Tuesday it had
chosen Austria's Erste Group Bank to advise it on a
plan to lease out the operation of its motorways and help its
state-run road companies repay their debts.
The ex-Yugoslav republic, scheduled to join the European
Union next July, has expanded its motorway network in the last
10 years, partly to boost tourism, a pillar of its economy.
Erste Bank bid in partnership with financial audit and
consultancy firm Deloitte and Austria-based law firm Wolf
Theiss.
The government is seeking a way to secure the repayment of
loans taken out for motorway construction without burdening
public finances, as it struggles to cap public spending and
debt.
On Tuesday, parliament approved the 2013 budget envisaging a
general deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product.
The two main road companies, which operate two motorways to
the Adriatic coast, have debt worth around 4 billion euros
($5.23 billion), part of which matures in 2013.
The eight bidders included some international financial
heavyweights like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Macquarie.
The concession winner, expected to be decided upon in late
2013, is likely to operate the motorways for 30-35 years and,
according to some assessments from the potential advisers, the
concession could bring the government up to three billion euros.
