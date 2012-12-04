ZAGREB Dec 4 Croatia said on Tuesday it had chosen Austria's Erste Group Bank to advise it on a plan to lease out the operation of its motorways and help its state-run road companies repay their debts.

The ex-Yugoslav republic, scheduled to join the European Union next July, has expanded its motorway network in the last 10 years, partly to boost tourism, a pillar of its economy.

Erste Bank bid in partnership with financial audit and consultancy firm Deloitte and Austria-based law firm Wolf Theiss.

The government is seeking a way to secure the repayment of loans taken out for motorway construction without burdening public finances, as it struggles to cap public spending and debt.

On Tuesday, parliament approved the 2013 budget envisaging a general deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product.

The two main road companies, which operate two motorways to the Adriatic coast, have debt worth around 4 billion euros ($5.23 billion), part of which matures in 2013.

The eight bidders included some international financial heavyweights like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Macquarie.

The concession winner, expected to be decided upon in late 2013, is likely to operate the motorways for 30-35 years and, according to some assessments from the potential advisers, the concession could bring the government up to three billion euros. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)