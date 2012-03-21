DUBROVNIK, March 21 Church authorities in the
Croatian city of Dubrovnik have banned a Serbian comedy about
Balkan war veterans and a gay parade which has been a box-office
hit across the former Yugoslavia, due to its gay content and its
failure to portray Serbs as aggressors in the war.
Co-produced by Serbia and Croatia and starring actors from
both countries, "The Parade" tells the story o f a retired Serb
soldier who recruits former enemies from Croatia, Bosnia and
Kosovo to protect a Gay Pride parade in Belgrade, which is
threatened by nationalist thugs.
The movie, by Serbian director Srdan Dragojevic, has
attracted more than half a million viewers in the Balkans,
including 160,000 in Croatia, a tally most Hollywood
blockbusters never achieve in the region.
It was praised for promoting tolerance by an ecumenical
jury at this year's Berlin film festival. But in Dubrovnik it
hit problems when the city's only cinema was due for renovation
and screenings were moved to an improvised theatre run by the
Roman Catholic church.
The church said the movie could not be shown because its gay
content was not compliant with church doctrine but also because
it portrayed Serbs, Croats and Muslims in the same way.
"The decision was motivated not only by the homosexual
content but by its political message, which bothered even more,"
Bishop Mate Uzinic told Reuters.
The church said the movie was equating Serbs, seen as
aggressors in most of the Balkans for their role in the ethnic
wars of the 1990s, with their victims.
The mediaeval city of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast was
shelled by Serb-dominated Yugoslav troops during Croatia's
1991-95 war of independence.
"I don't think tolerance should mean forgetting, erasing
what has happened. Everyone must accept the past and then build
an open future based on true facts," the bishop said.
Dragojevic, the movie's director, said he was disappointed.
"I have no problems with the ban being related to same-sex
love. But I am disappointed by the political explanations about
aggressors and victims. Seventeen years after the war, we are
not allowing the new generations to grow up in normal countries,
unburdened by what the earlier generations did," he said.
(Reporting by David Spaic Kovacic; Writing by Zoran
Radosavljevic; Editing by Susan Fenton)