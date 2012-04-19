April 19 Croatia on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CROATIA AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 04/27/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.472 FIRST PAY 10/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 553.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A