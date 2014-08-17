(Adds comment by Croatian government source)
ZAGREB Aug 17 A delivery of crude oil from
Iraqi Kurdistan has arrived at Croatia's Adriatic sea port of
Omisalj, a Croatian government source said on Sunday, confirming
a report by daily newspaper Jutarnji List late on Saturday.
"A tanker with 80,000 cubic metres of crude oil has arrived
at the Omisalj terminal and it should be unloaded on Sunday",
the Jutarnji List said on its website, citing a source from the
state-owned oil transport operator Janaf.
No one at Janaf was available to comment.
"Four days ago we had an announcement about a delivery of
crude oil from (Iraqi) Kurdistan. It was bought by Hungary's
(oil firm) MOL and the oil is for their refinery. All
the documentation is in order, so I see nothing contentious in
this shipment," the source was quoted as saying.
"It is indeed crude oil for MOL's refining business," the
government source said on Sunday.
Reuters reported on Friday that Iraqi Kurdistan had
delivered its third major cargo of crude oil from a Turkish port
and that a fourth was sailing to Croatia, showing the autonomous
region is finding more buyers despite earlier shipments running
foul of the long running objections of Baghdad to the Kurdish
Regional Government selling its oil independently.
MOL, which partly owns Croatia's two refineries, has
invested in oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan. The company declined
to comment on Friday on the report about the oil shipment to
Croatia.
