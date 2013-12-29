ZAGREB Dec 29 Some 300 doctors and pharmacists
are among 364 suspects who have been charged in Croatia with
offering and taking bribes in exchange for prescribing certain
drugs.
The main indictees in the case are the managers of a local
pharmaceutical company who are accused of planning the scheme,
state prosecutors said on their website on Saturday.
They did not name the company, in line with standard legal
practice in Croatia, which joined the European Union in July,
after stepping up its fight against widespread corruption.
The managers are accused of creating a network of doctors
and pharmacists and offering them money, valuable gifts and paid
trips with the aim of boosting the sales of their drugs, the
state prosecutors said.
The operation, code-named Hippocratus, was launched by the
USKOSK anti-graft police in November 2012.
The case involves the largest number of indictees since
Croatia's 1991 independence, forcing USKOK to print hundreds of
copies of the 800-page indictment in the National Library in
Zagreb, the Jutarnji List daily newspaper reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)