ZAGREB May 14 The Dubrovnik Summer Festival has
cancelled a planned premiere of a play by French author Michel
Houellebecq, known for stirring controversy with his views of
Islam, after police said it would present a security concern.
The play, based on his novel Les Particules Elementaires,
was to open in Dubrovnik in July but the Dubrovnik county
prefect had asked the intelligence service and police for a
security assesment.
A police statement said the service concluded the show would
represent a security risk.
"They did not use the word 'terrorism' but that's what it
is," the Festival spokeswoman Karla Labas said on Thursday.
"The assesment is confidential and we'll never see it but I
think it was the combination of the author's latest novel, the
Charlie Hebdo attack and the proximity of Bosnia," Labas said.
Bosnian Muslims practice a moderate form of Islam but some
have become radicalised since the 1992-95 war and have been
involved in several armed incidents in the country in the last
few years. The government estimates up to 200 have gone to Syria
and Iraq to fight for the Islamic State group.
Houellebecq caused an outcry in France with his latest novel
Soumission (Submission), which tells an imaginary tale of a
France run by a Muslim president in 2022, whose victory throws
the country in turmoil.
The same day it hit the bookstores on Jan.7, Islamist
militants claiming to be avenging the Prophet killed 12 people
when they attacked the Paris offices of satirical weekly news
magazine Charlie Hebdo.
"This play has nothing to do with Islam, but obviously it
didn't matter. We are now scrambling to find a replacement play.
It is actually good the assesment was published now, rather than
on the opening day, which would have cause an even bigger
scandal," Labas said.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Ralph Boulton)