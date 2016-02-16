ZAGREB Feb 16 Podravka :
* Croatian food group Podravka posts 2015 record-high net
profit of 398 million kuna ($58.36 million), up from 92.5
million kuna in 2014. The key factors were acquisition of
Slovenia's Zito company and tax benefits due to construction of
new facilities
* Podravka said its sales were up 7.8 percent at 3.78
billion kuna
* Sales rose in all its markets except Russia, Commonwealth
of Independent States countries and the Baltics, where they fell
18 pct year/year. Strongest growth of 11.4 percent recorded in
Adria region (southeastern Europe)
* Sales revenues for Podravka's pharmaceutical branch Belupo
fell 4.1 percent to 805.7 million kuna due to lower prescription
drugs prices in Croatia and depreciation of Russian ruble
($1 = 6.8199 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)