ZAGREB, Sept 6 Croatian food company Podravka , with a strong presence in central and eastern Europe and the Balkans and whose products are sold in more than 40 markets globally:

* Says it has signed a deal on a six-year syndicated loan worth 123 million euros with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and four commercial banks.

* The funds will be used to refinance current obligations and for capital investments, including possible acquisitions.

* Podravka, which posted sales of 1.99 billion kuna ($297 million) and net profit of 97.3 million kuna in the first six months, has not provided details on the loan costs except that the interest rate is "exceptionally favourable". ($1 = 6.7073 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)