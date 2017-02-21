ZAGREB, Feb 21 Croatian food group Podravka
:
* Podravka says its sales in 2016 rose 15.4 percent
year-on-year to 4.19 billion kuna ($592.62 million), driven by
growth in the Baltic region, Russia and the Commonwealth of
Independent States.
* Net profit last year was 182.4 million kuna, up 54.7
percent without one-off costs relating to the consolidation of
Slovenian food firm Zito and deferred tax returns. If those
one-off costs are included net profit drops 54.1 percent
year-on-year.
* EBITDA rose 0.2 percent to 469.6 million kuna.
* Capital investments last year reached 594.2 million kuna,
double that in 2015.
($1 = 7.0703 kuna)
