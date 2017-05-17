ZAGREB, May 17 Croatian food group Podravka
:
* Podravka says its shareholders will vote at their annual
meeting on June 30 on a proposed dividend payment worth 7
Croatian kuna ($1.05) per share
* Net profit last year amounted to 179.3 million kuna,
around 50 percent below 2015 level due to several one-off costs
* In the first quarter of this year, Podravka posted net
profit of 18 million kuna against 60.1 million kuna in the same
period last year
* The state owns 25.4 percent of Podravka, while Croatia's
pension funds control 49 percent.
* Podravka shares stood at 341 kuna at 1100 GMT on the
Zagreb bourse, a touch up from 340.01 kuna it was worth at
Tuesday's close. In the last 12 months, the price range for the
shares was between 315 and 435 kuna per share.
($1 = 6.6894 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)