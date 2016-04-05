ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's national police
director and three other senior police officers resigned on
Tuesday after $400,000 in gold and cash were reported stolen
from the headquarters of the police organised crime unit.
Croatian media said thieves broke into the office of the
head of the unit on Sunday night and stole 280,000 euros
($320,000) in cash and two kilograms (64 troy ounces) of gold,
worth around $79,000, as well as confidential documents from a
safe.
Police confirmed the robbery but not what was taken. The
gold and cash were believed to have been confiscated from
criminals, according to Croatian media reports.
Interior Minister Vlaho Orepic said on Tuesday that national
police director Vlado Dominic and three other senior police
officers had resigned following the robbery.
The head of the organised crime unit, Zeljko Dolacki, could
face disciplinary proceedings, he said.
"Something happened that must not happen, which shows that
the system is not functioning and hence we have to reorganise
ourselves," Orepic told a news conference.
He declined to elaborate, saying the investigation was
continuing. Police have made no arrests so far.
Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, just over two
decades after declaring independence from Yugoslavia and being
engulfed in war. Its EU accession was held up partly by concerns
over organised crime and graft.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Adrian Croft/Mark Heinrich)