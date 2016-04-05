ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's national police director and three other senior police officers resigned on Tuesday after $400,000 in gold and cash were reported stolen from the headquarters of the police organised crime unit.

Croatian media said thieves broke into the office of the head of the unit on Sunday night and stole 280,000 euros ($320,000) in cash and two kilograms (64 troy ounces) of gold, worth around $79,000, as well as confidential documents from a safe.

Police confirmed the robbery but not what was taken. The gold and cash were believed to have been confiscated from criminals, according to Croatian media reports.

Interior Minister Vlaho Orepic said on Tuesday that national police director Vlado Dominic and three other senior police officers had resigned following the robbery.

The head of the organised crime unit, Zeljko Dolacki, could face disciplinary proceedings, he said.

"Something happened that must not happen, which shows that the system is not functioning and hence we have to reorganise ourselves," Orepic told a news conference.

He declined to elaborate, saying the investigation was continuing. Police have made no arrests so far.

Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, just over two decades after declaring independence from Yugoslavia and being engulfed in war. Its EU accession was held up partly by concerns over organised crime and graft. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Adrian Croft/Mark Heinrich)