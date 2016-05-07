ZAGREB May 7 Croatia's prime minister dismissed
the possibility of an early election and said in an interview
published on Saturday that his fractious coalition would deliver
promised reforms to spur growth and cut debt.
Tihomir Oreskovic told daily Vecernji List he had good
relationships with other leaders of the coalition that took
office in January and which comprises the conservative HDZ and
reformist Most ("Bridge") parties plus several small allies.
"Sometimes our opinions differ and we can have unpleasant
discussions, but it doesn't mean they are not healthy,"
Oreskovic said. "I don't even think about an early election as
we have a lot of jobs ahead of us and all the ministers are
aware of it and keen to focus on work."
Recent squabbles over appointments including that of an
intelligence chief and reforms to the pension system and public
administration have prompted questions about the stability of
the government and the possibility of early polls.
HDZ parliamentary deputy Zeljko Dilber said on Friday his
party could reassess relations with Most -- at whose insistence
technocrat Oreskovic was appointed as premier -- after an
internal election in late May.
A snap election would slow momentum for reforms needed to
boost one of the European Union's weakest economies.
"We jointly as a government prepared reforms and we can
implement them only if we stick together. I'm convinced we will
deliver results," Oreskovic, formerly an executive at Israeli
drug firm Teva, said in the interview.
The government adopted a package of measures last week aimed
at fostering growth, cutting high public debt and avoiding
corrective measures for macroeconomic imbalances from Brussels.
Oreskovic said the government would soon outline plans to
privatise some non-strategic assets, including real estate and
minority stakes in some firms.
"My first move now will be to reduce debt by up to 200
million euros ($228.06 million). In the next two weeks we will
know in what companies we want to sell our share and in what
way," he said.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans)