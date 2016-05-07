(Adds fresh tension in coalition, paras 6-9)
ZAGREB May 7 Croatia's prime minister dismissed
the possibility of an early election and said in an interview
published on Saturday that his fractious coalition would deliver
promised reforms to spur growth and cut debt.
Recent squabbles over appointments including that of an
intelligence chief and reforms to the pension system and public
administration have prompted questions about the stability of
the government and the possibility of early polls.
Technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic told daily
Vecernji List he had good relationships with other leaders of
the coalition that took office in January and which comprises
the conservative HDZ and reformist Most ("Bridge") parties plus
several small allies.
"Sometimes our opinions differ and we can have unpleasant
discussions, but it doesn't mean they are not healthy,"
Oreskovic said. "I don't even think about an early election as
we have a lot of jobs ahead of us and all the ministers are
aware of it and keen to focus on work."
HDZ parliamentary deputy Zeljko Dilber had said on Friday
his party could reassess relations with Most -- at whose
insistence Oreskovic was appointed as premier -- after an
internal election in late May.
On Saturday, Most leader Bozo Petrov said his party would
not accept "ultimatums" from HDZ for remaining in coalition.
Local media reported that the conservatives told Most this
week they demanded a stronger say in the interior ministry,
controlled by a Most minister, and change of policy in a dispute
with Hungarian energy firm MOL over management and
investments in Croatia's oil concern INA.
"If they aim to make ultimatums, they shouldn't have entered
a coalition with us. We will not accept it, nor will we yield to
such demands," Petrov told the state radio. HDZ officials were
not available for a comment.
INA is jointly owned by Zagreb and MOL, but the two sides
are at odds and involved in an international arbitration. Most
insists Croatia must not withdraw from the arbitration.
A snap election would slow momentum for reforms needed to
boost one of the European Union's weakest economies.
"We jointly as a government prepared reforms and we can
implement them only if we stick together. I'm convinced we will
deliver results," Oreskovic, formerly an executive at Israeli
drug firm Teva, said in the interview.
The government adopted a package of measures last week aimed
at fostering growth, cutting high public debt and avoiding
corrective measures for macroeconomic imbalances from Brussels.
Oreskovic said the government would soon outline plans to
privatise some non-strategic assets, including real estate and
minority stakes in some firms.
"My first move now will be to reduce debt by up to 200
million euros ($230 million). In the next two weeks we will know
in what companies we want to sell our share and in what way," he
said.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by)