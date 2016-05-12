ZAGREB May 12 Croatia's main opposition party
said on Thursday it would challenge Deputy Prime Minister
Tomislav Karamarko over a conflict of interest dispute through a
no-confidence vote that could topple the coalition government.
Social Democrat (SDP) leader Zoran Milanovic, a former prime
minister, said the alleged conflict of interest, involving the
country's biggest energy firm INA, was politically
unacceptable.
"It is important to separate private or business issues from
public matters. Since Karamarko hasn't resigned, we will demand
a vote on it," Milanovic said.
The State Commission for Conflicts of Interest, an
independent body, said on Tuesday it would assess whether
Karamarko had a case to answer in relation to a newspaper
article alleging his wife had previous business links with a
lobbyist for Hungarian energy firm MOL.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder and the Croatian government
its second biggest, and the pair are at odds over management
rights and INA's investment policy.
Karamarko, who says he has always kept public and business
issues separate, heads the HDZ party.
It leads the ruling centre-right coalition that took office
in January, and it and its junior partner Most ("Bridge") have
already argued about political appointments and some reform
plans.
That suggests a no-confidence vote could be a serious test
for the coalition's stability.
"It is possible that some Most members, who are not so happy
with cooperation with the HDZ, may dissent in the vote," said
political analyst Ivan Rimac.
"However, six months in the parliament are needed for the
deputies to get benefits they are entitled to, so that could
also tilt the vote (in Karamarko's favour)".
The coalition has 76 seats in the 151-seat parliament, and
it is not yet clear when the no-confidence vote could take
place.
The government has promised to tackle Croatia's key economic
problems - low growth, a poor investment climate, high public
debt and unemployment - and a snap election would considerably
delay the pace of reforms.
Croatia, one of the weakest European Union economies, is
closely monitored from Brussels for imbalances, and
foot-dragging on reforms could trigger corrective measures.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by John Stonestreet)