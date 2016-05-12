(Adds PM comment, paras 6-7)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB May 12 Croatia's main opposition party
said on Thursday it would challenge Deputy Prime Minister
Tomislav Karamarko over a conflict of interest dispute through a
no-confidence vote that could topple the coalition government.
Social Democrat (SDP) leader Zoran Milanovic, a former prime
minister, said the alleged conflict of interest, involving the
country's biggest energy firm INA, was politically
unacceptable.
"It is important to separate private or business issues from
public matters. Since Karamarko hasn't resigned, we will demand
a vote on it," Milanovic said.
The State Commission for Conflicts of Interest, an
independent body, said on Tuesday it would assess whether
Karamarko had a case to answer in relation to a newspaper
article alleging his wife had previous business links with a
lobbyist for Hungarian energy firm MOL.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder and the Croatian government
its second largest, and the pair are at odds over management
rights and INA's investment policy.
Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic defended his deputy,
telling a news conference: "I am convinced that Karamarko has
done nothing against Croatian interests."
Oreskovic said he would soon appoint a team to restart talks
with MOL over INA's future without awaiting the results of an
international arbitration in which both MOL and the government
have been involved.
Karamarko, who says he has always kept public and business
issues separate and has offered to refrain from any decisions
involving INA until the issue has been resolved, heads the HDZ
party, which leads the ruling centre-right coalition that took
office in January.
HDZ and its junior partner Most ("Bridge") have already
argued about political appointments and some reform plans, which
suggests a no-confidence vote could pose a serious test to the
coalition's stability.
"It is possible that some Most members who are not so happy
with cooperation with the HDZ may rebel in the vote," said
political analyst Ivan Rimac.
"However, six months in the parliament are needed for the
deputies to receive benefits to which they are entitled, so that
could also tilt the vote (in Karamarko's favour)".
The coalition has 76 seats in the 151-seat parliament. It is
not yet clear when the no-confidence vote will take place.
The government has promised to tackle Croatia's key economic
problems - low growth, a poor investment climate, high public
debt and unemployment - and a snap election would considerably
delay the pace of reforms.
With one of the weakest economies in the European Union,
Croatia is closely monitored by Brussels for imbalances and any
foot-dragging over reforms could trigger corrective measures.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Gareth Jones)