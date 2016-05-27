ZAGREB May 27 The Croatian government on Friday
rejected an opposition motion calling for a no-confidence vote
against the deputy prime minister over an alleged conflict of
interest, in a decision that laid bare deep divisions between
the coalition parties.
Croatia's main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDP),
last week filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Prime
Minister Tomislav Karamarko.
On Thursday, junior coalition partner Most (The Bridge)
called on Karamarko to resign, a move which could topple the
four-month-old government.
But on Friday, a majority of government ministers rejected
the motion for a no-confidence vote, the Hina news agency
reported.
All six ministers from the Most party voted in support of
the motion, but ministers from the Croatian Democratic Union
(HDZ), who form the biggest party in the coalition, voted
against.
The ministers' decision will buy the government some time as
parliament will eventually hold a vote of no-confidence in
Karamarko.
If the government had accepted the motion on Friday, then
Karamarko would have gone immediately, most likely bringing down
the government. His party now has an opportunity to rally
support and potentially find new coalition partners to back it
when the vote is held.
Karamarko, who leads the conservative HDZ, has denied
reports that his wife's business relationship with Hungarian oil
company MOL - the biggest shareholder in Croatian
energy company INA - amounted to a conflict of
interest.
Most party leader Bozo Petrov called on Karamarko to resign
following the government announcement.
Karamarko said he was seeking to hold the government
together and neither Most nor Petrov would bring it down.
Relations within the coalition have been strained by
disputes about political appointments, which have slowed down
reforms aimed at improving the business environment and selling
state assets to boost investment and tackle unemployment.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Giles Elgood)