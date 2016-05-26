ZAGREB May 26 The future of Croatia's
centre-right government was in doubt on Thursday after the
junior coalition partner said it would support the removal of
the deputy prime minister in a confidence vote to be held by
June 18.
The move could topple the four-month-old government and
trigger a snap election.
The opposition Social Democrats filed a no-confidence motion
against Tomislav Karamarko earlier this month, saying he could
not remain in government due to an alleged conflict of interest
posed by a business deal between his wife and a lobbyist friend.
"Due to his political responsibility and a burden he
represents for the government, it would be good if he withdrew
from his role in the executive," Bozo Petrov, leader of the
small reformist Most (Bridge) party, said in an interview for
the Jutarnji List daily.
Karamarko, who leads the conservative HDZ party, the biggest
party in the coalition, has denied that his wife's business
dealings with a long-time friend and contractor for Hungary's
MOL, - the biggest shareholder in Croatian energy
company INA - presented any conflict of interest.
He offered to exempt himself from decisions on INA until the
case was resolved.
The government, led by technocrat Tihomir Oreskovic, is to
give its opinion on the case for Karamarko's resignation on
Friday. Petrov said he had informed Karamarko that Most would
vote for his withdrawal from government.
The State Commission for the Resolution of Conflicts of
Interest, a body appointed by parliament, last week began an
investigation into the accusations against Karamarko. The
commission can impose fines on officials found to have
conflicts of interest.
The government, which took office in late January, vowed to
pursue reforms that would ease doing business, boost growth and
reduce unemployment and high public debt. Croatia has just
started to recover after a six-year-long recession and an
election would delay the pace of reforms.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)