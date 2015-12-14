ZAGREB Dec 14 Croatian conservative HDZ party
said on Monday it was ready to discuss a possibility of a
technocrat prime minister after last month's inconclusive
election, which could put them closer to forming a new cabinet
with the small kingmaker reformist party.
An election on Nov. 8 gave neither the conservatives nor the
incumbent Social Democrats (SDP) enough seats to rule alone and
both depend on the third biggest parliamentary group "Most"
(Croatian for "bridge") which has 15 deputies. The HDZ won 59
and the SDP 56 seats in the 151-seat parliament.
"Most", a party founded three years ago and largely made up
of successful municipal politicians and independent experts,
said last week it insisted on a consensual government of all
three parties and a prime minister not affiliated to any of the
parties.
They deem it as key prerequisites for deep reforms needed to
revive one of the weakest European Union economies.
"Most" says it wants to overhaul the public sector and
judiciary, reduce business taxation and cut the budget gap.
The SDP rejected over the weekend the idea of a tripartite
coalition but said it wanted to continue bilateral talks with
"Most" on a coalition cabinet with the incumbent Zoran Milanovic
also as a future prime minister.
The conservative HDZ said late on Monday it also wanted to
continue talks with "Most" as broad coalition seemed
unrealistic, but accepted another key condition.
"We're open for talks on a non-party technocrat prime
minister," said the HDZ president Tomislav Karamarko who added
that cooperation with leftist parties on some reformist moves
would not be excluded.
Croatia is under pressure from the European Commission to
take policy action to encourage investment, cut its 17 percent
employment rate and restrain public debt, which is running close
to 90 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The budget gap is
at between 4.0 and 5.0 percent of GDP.
Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who nominates
the prime minister-designate, will hold a third round of
consultations with the parliamentary parties on Tuesday.
Eventually, if no one can win the support of at least 76
deputies, the president must call a new election, but there is
no legal time limit for such a decision.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)