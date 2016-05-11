ZAGREB May 11 The Croatian government decided
on Wednesday to remove eight firms from the list of those having
strategic interest with a goal to make them eligible for
possible sale which, if implemented, would help reduce high
public debt.
It said that for the sale of stakes in those companies it
was first necessary to adopt certain legal changes which are
expected to take place soon.
The companies involved include national flag carrier Croatia
Airlines, operator of sea marinas ACI, the
port of the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka, a small
local bank Croatia Banka and fertilizer producer Petrokemija
.
Also, it includes insurer company Croatia Osiguranje
, a major food company Podravka and
electrical concern Koncar.
The government has various level of stakes in those
companies and has yet to make separate decisions on when, how
and what stake to sell.
Croatia, one of the weakest European Union economies, has a
public debt of 87 percent of gross domestic product and the
centre-right government, which took office in January, vowed to
reduce it to below 80 percent before the end of its four-year
term.
This year the government plans to cut the budget gap to 2.6
percent of GDP from 3.2 percent last year and to reduce public
debt by one percentage point.
Brussels pressures Croatia to pursue decisive fiscal
consolidation and reformist measures to improve the investment
climate and boost growth.
Three leading rating agencies keep Croatia two notches below
the investment level, with a negative outlook, and the
government hopes its efforts to reduce debt could improve
Croatia's outlook to stable already this year.
The government said it planned to reduce the debt by up to
200 million euros ($228.24 million) through sale of stakes in
the companies in the next few months.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)